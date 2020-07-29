WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a man was handed a $365 ticket for leaving his dog in a hot car.

Police received information that a dog had been left in a car in a parking lot on St. Clair Street in Chatham on Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle left before police arrival, but officers located the registered owner at his residence.

The 38-year-old Chatham man was issued a $365 ticket for leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle when weather conditions not suitable.

Police are reminding everyone that even though the windows of your vehicle are down slightly, it is still too hot outside to leave your pet unattended while you run errands.