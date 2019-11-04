CHATHAM, Ont -- Chatham-Kent police have charged four people after a drug bust in Wheatley.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section and the Critical Incident Response Team executed search warrants at a residence and mobile home on Walker Avenue on Friday.

Police say cocaine, hydromorphone capsules and oxycodone pills with a total street value of approximately $4,000 were seized.

Officers also seized Canadian money, drug packaging material and digital scales.

Jose Cabral, 59, of Wheatley, Nicole Bourdeau, 51, of Tilbury, Kelly Demers, 56, of Wheatley and Linda Tessier, 60, of Wheatley were all arrested and charged with three counts of drug possession for the purposes of trafficking.

They were all released pending a future court date of Nov. 28.