One person taken to hospital after serious crash on Ojibway Parkway
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 4:19PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 23, 2021 4:37PM EDT
Emergency crews were called to the crash on Ojibway Parkway on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision on Ojibway Parkway.
Emergency crews were called to the crash around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say Ojibway Parkway was closed from Sandwich and John B. all the way to Ojibway and E.C. Row while the traffic unit investigated.
Motorists were being asked to avoid the area.