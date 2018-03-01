Windsor doctor charged with professional misconduct after opioid investigation
A Windsor doctor has been charged with professional misconduct after a province-wide opioid investigation.
The Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons will hold a discipline committee hearing in late March for Dr. Robert Cameron.
Cameron works out of the Sandwich Walk-in Clinic.
The charge is a result of an investigation undertaken by the college that looked into 84 doctors, flagged by the province, for allegedly prescribing extremely high daily doses of opioids to a number of patients in 2015.
Cameron was the only doctor in the province to be charged.