A Windsor doctor has been charged with professional misconduct after a province-wide opioid investigation.

The Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons will hold a discipline committee hearing in late March for Dr. Robert Cameron.

Cameron works out of the Sandwich Walk-in Clinic.

The charge is a result of an investigation undertaken by the college that looked into 84 doctors, flagged by the province, for allegedly prescribing extremely high daily doses of opioids to a number of patients in 2015.

Cameron was the only doctor in the province to be charged.