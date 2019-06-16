

CTV Windsor





A long-term flood watch is in effect for the Essex region as Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair continue to rise.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says the watch will remain in effect until June 28.

The watch includes all shoreline areas within the Essex Region, including Pelee Island.

Areas of concern are the low-lying beach communities and shoreline areas along Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River, and Lake Erie, as well as low-lying areas along the downstream reaches of major tributaries.

The authority says both Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie continue to rise.

It says current lake levels have broken monthly records set in 1986.