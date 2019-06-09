Flood warning issued for Leamington and Kingsville
Water crashes up against the shores of Lake Erie in Leamington, Ont. on March 20, 2018. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, June 9, 2019 10:19AM EDT
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for Leamington and Kingsville.
The authority says flooding is already occurring on Cotterie Park Rd. in Leamington and Heritage Rd. in Kingsville.
With high winds expected to continue conditions may get worse.
ERCA says other areas of concern are the shores of Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River and the rest of Lake Erie.
The warning is in effect until 10am Monday.