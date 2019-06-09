

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for Leamington and Kingsville.

The authority says flooding is already occurring on Cotterie Park Rd. in Leamington and Heritage Rd. in Kingsville.

With high winds expected to continue conditions may get worse.

ERCA says other areas of concern are the shores of Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River and the rest of Lake Erie.

The warning is in effect until 10am Monday.