The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued another flood watch.

This time, it extending it until June 15.

Officials say the extended watch follows high waters levels of all area lakes and rivers.

Areas of concern are the low lying beach communities and shoreline areas along Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River and Lake Erie, as well as low lying areas along the downstream reaches of major tributaries.

Experts will re-assess the watch in June to see if conditions have changed.