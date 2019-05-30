ERCA extends flood watch until mid-June
Aerial photos of the Lake Erie Shoreline in Essex County and Chatham-Kent, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 5:09PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 30, 2019 5:16PM EDT
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued another flood watch.
This time, it extending it until June 15.
Officials say the extended watch follows high waters levels of all area lakes and rivers.
Areas of concern are the low lying beach communities and shoreline areas along Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River and Lake Erie, as well as low lying areas along the downstream reaches of major tributaries.
Experts will re-assess the watch in June to see if conditions have changed.