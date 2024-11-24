Festival brings Indian classical dance back to the stage
For the first time in six years, classical Indian dance forms returned to the stage in Windsor as part of the Umang Light of Hope Festival.
The festival began in 2010 to fill the gap, which previously forced the community to travel elsewhere for showings of Indian classical dance.
Enakshi Sinha, the festival’s curator and the founder of Mrudanga by Enakshi, said the show’s return aims to fill the gap in Windsor.
“I wanted to have this Indian dance classical festival, which is a dearth,” Sinha said ahead of Saturday evening’s performance.
“I think it's quite a gap in this community because people always used to have to go across the border in Detroit or come to Toronto to see this kind of acclaimed professional classical dancers.”
Renowned dancers, performing multiple types of Indian dances, moved across the Windsor Armouries Performance Hall stage.
Sinha danced Odissi, an ancient dance, which she said focuses on sculpture poses and lyrical music.
The festival returned as a two-day event, with the first half showing in Brampton last weekend.
For Sinha, who lived in Windsor for about seven years, the expansion across two regions strives to make the cities “culturally vibrant.”
“I think every human being, irrespective of wherever you're from, [should] not forget your roots and culture,” Sinha said.
“It's very important to understand and through this dance and music we come close to our culture, Indian culture.”
After the six-year gap, Sinha hopes to have the Umang Light of Hope Festival return annually.
