    • Annual Walkerville Holiday Walk kicks off holiday season

    A Christmas tree seen in Walkerville at the annual Walkerville Holiday Walk in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 23, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor) A Christmas tree seen in Walkerville at the annual Walkerville Holiday Walk in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 23, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)
    The annual Walkerville Holiday Walk rung in the festive season on Saturday, drawing in visitors for the holly jolly event.

    Local business owners dressed their shops in lights, tinsel and ornaments to celebrate the lead up to the holidays.

    In addition to pop up tents featuring Windsor-Essex vendors, families enjoyed horsedrawn carriage rides through the Walkerville neighbourhood and the opportunity to meet Santa Claus.

    Look below for photos from the Walkerville Holiday Walk.

