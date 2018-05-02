

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg police say the officer who was involved in a crash with his cruiser has been charged.

Police say the officer was attempting a U-turn to stop a southbound speeding vehicle when he pulled in front of another northbound vehicle. The emergency lights were activated.

It took place on County Road 9 near South Side Road on April 25.

The officer was taken to hospital with two fractures in his neck and one in his back.