Teen arrested for assault after holding a young woman by her hair, burning her arms
An incident in Chatham on Friday afternoon has resulted in charges for several young people.
Just after 4:00 p.m., police say they received several disturbance calls involving a group of young people in the Barthe and Kent Street area.
A 15-year-old was arrested while running over the 3rd Street Bridge. As part of the disturbance in the area, an 18-year-old woman reportedly assaulted two people – holding a young woman by her hair, and burning her arms with a lighter.
The investigation is ongoing, however, the 18-year-old will be charged with assault, and assault with a weapon.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden and Harris call the Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah a 'measure of justice'
The Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah was a 'measure of justice' for victims of a four-decade 'reign of terror,' U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday.
SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next year
SpaceX launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station on Saturday, sending up a downsized crew to bring them home but not until next year.
LGBTQ2S+ minister Pascale St-Onge to make history with parental leave
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is set to make history by becoming the first openly lesbian cabinet minister to take parental leave when her wife gives birth in the coming weeks.
At least 52 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across southeastern U.S.
Hurricane Helene caused at least 52 deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. as it raced through, and more than three million customers went into the weekend without any power and for some a continued threat of floods.
United States takes 8-6 overall lead at Presidents Cup with 3-1 third round
The United States has recaptured the lead at the Presidents Cup after a 3-1 third round of four-ball play at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
They hit it off on vacation but then he went silent. So she decided to pick up the phone
When a few weeks passed and Nana Prempeh still hadn’t heard from the guy she met on vacation, she turned to her friends for advice.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Sima Sistani, who embraced Ozempic, is out as CEO of WeightWatchers
WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani, who pushed the company into embracing weight-loss drugs, is leaving the position after a two-and-a-half year stint.
Scientists discover hidden ancient forest on treeless island
Trees haven't grown on the Falkland Islands for thousands of years. But tree trunks and branches preserved in peat suggest the islands were once home to a forest.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Preparations underway for a busy homecoming weekend
It’s homecoming weekend for many students and alumni and preparations are underway to ensure it’s a safe celebratory weekend.
-
What is Ontario's homeworkers' minimum wage, and why is it higher than general minimum wage?
When Ontario’s minimum wage goes up on Oct. 1, another group of workers will also see an increase. But what is the homeworkers’ minimum wage?
-
Kitchener Rangers drop the puck on a new season
The Kitchener Rangers returned to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday to the roar of thousands of eager fans.
London
-
Campus chaos; thousands pack streets around Western University for homecoming
On Broughdale Ave, barricades kept students to the sidewalks, and on Huron, officers kept directing the young people away from the middle of the road for emergency vehicles.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Annual Fall Colour Ride raises thousands for Children’s Health Foundation
For 28 years, motorcycle riders have gathered at Hully Gully in London, Ont. to raise money for the Children’s Health Foundation (CHF) and enjoy a fall ride.
-
Aylmer seeks to add hundreds of new residences in draft expansion plan
The town of Aylmer might be getting a little bit larger - it's considering expanding boundaries to include more land, and they’re holding a meeting on Thursday
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist dies in Muskoka crash
Huntsville OPP is investigating a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon that resulted in the death of a motorcycle driver.
-
One injured in Midland fire
Midland Fire Service, Southern Georgian Bay OPP and County of Simcoe paramedics responded to an early Saturday morning fire at a residence in Midland, which sent one person to hospital.
-
Saturday marks 'Test Your Smoke Alarm Day'
Local fire departments are urging residents to test their smoke alarms on Saturday for 'Test Your Smoke Alarm Day.'
Northern Ontario
-
After decades-long search, northern Ontario man finds vintage vehicle in Larder Lake
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
-
'I love you but I hate you.' What to do when you can't stand your long-term partner
It's often said there is a thin line between love and hate, but is it OK to sometimes hate your long-term partner? If you ask actress Jamie Lee Curtis, it's practically necessary.
-
'I think he needs to go serve a few more meals:' Ottawa Mission CEO fires back at Ford encampment comments
The CEO of the Ottawa Mission is responding to controversial comments made this week by Premier Doug Ford about those living in homeless encampments that received swift blowback from advocates.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault Pride display vandalized again
The Pride crosswalk in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., has been hit by vandalism for the second time in less than three months.
-
Sudbury Wolves drop season opener to Barrie 3-1, after losing the lead
Despite a lead at mid-game in front of a near-capacity home crowd, the Sudbury Wolves dropped their first game of their OHL regular season to Barrie, 3-1.
-
Elliot Lake gets up close with Lord Stanley’s Cup
Thankfully, there were no fire calls Friday morning in Elliot Lake when the Stanley Cup arrived at the fire hall.
Ottawa
-
'I think he needs to go serve a few more meals:' Ottawa Mission CEO fires back at Ford encampment comments
The CEO of the Ottawa Mission is responding to controversial comments made this week by Premier Doug Ford about those living in homeless encampments that received swift blowback from advocates.
-
Woman dies in early morning Outaouais crash
Quebec provincial police are investigating after a woman in her 20's was killed in an early morning car crash in the city of Gracefield on Saturday morning.
-
Police officers from across Ontario participate in 'Run to Remember' from Toronto to Ottawa
Police officers from all over Ontario have been running from Toronto to Ottawa the past few days for the National Police Officers' Memorial Run (NPOMR).
Toronto
-
'Imagine a world without their song': Toronto photographer wins international award for picture of 4,000 dead birds
Thousands of dead birds, from kingfishers to blue jays, encircle a wild turkey to illustrate in one snapshot a mere fragment of how many die from colliding into glass windows – a death that can be easily prevented, the Torontonian photographer says.
-
Suspect charged after Mississauga seniors struck with weapons in 'unprovoked' assaults: Peel police
Peel Regional police have charged a suspect in connection with two alleged assaults on seniors in Mississauga that they say were unprovoked.
-
Woman injured after TTC bus goes into hydro pole in Rexdale
A woman was taken to hospital after a TTC bus collided with a hydro pole in Rexdale Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Mad Dog Wrestling honours Quebec WWE legend, raises funds for sick children
World Wrestling Entertainment Hall-of-Famer Maurice "Mad Dog" Vachon is the inspiration for a local wrestling production company that will bear his name host events on Montreal's West Island to raise money and create memories for sick children.
-
Montreal rally honours Joyce Echaquan on 4th anniversary of her death
A commemorative rally marking the fourth anniversary of Joyce Echaquan’s death will take place in Ville-Marie on Saturday afternoon.
-
Montreal's Maghrebi community sounds alarm on deadly gangs recruiting youth
Members of Montreal’s Maghrebi community are gathering in a city park this afternoon to sound the alarm about what they call the “scourge” of street gangs recruiting youth to carry out criminal acts.
Winnipeg
-
The time for fall suppers is here. Here's everything you need to know
As the temperatures begin to drop and the leaves change colour, the time for fall suppers has returned in Manitoba.
-
2 cats rescued in Westwood house fire
Two cats were rescued early Saturday morning after a house fire in Winnipeg’s Westwood neighbourhood.
-
Manitoba signs off on sale of Portage Place
The Province of Manitoba has signed off on the sale of Portage Place, finalizing a deal with all three levels of government for True North to purchase the mall.
Edmonton
-
How journals started a journey to reconnect Indigenous families with remains from Camsell Indian hospital
A northern Alberta woman is hoping her family's history can help reunite Indigenous families with loved ones who died at the Charles Camsell Indian hospital in Edmonton.
-
'A welcome surprise': Province announces return to low-interest loans for local authorities
The Government of Alberta says that it will reverse a previous rate hike on capital project loans to local authorities, a policy that is expected to save municipalities millions.
-
1 in hospital after stolen motorcycle hits pedestrian in Grande Prairie: RCMP
A person is in hospital after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen motorcycle in Grande Prairie early Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
'We need to take a closer look': Alberta's premier speaks on Indigenous deaths in police custody
Alberta's premier spoke to calls for an outside, independent investigation into the death of Jon Wells during an incident involving Calgary police last week.
-
Alberta municipal leaders squash advocacy for permanent resident voting rights
A Calgary city councillor's plea to have permanent residents be given the right to vote in municipal elections, an idea long dismissed by Premier Danielle Smith as unconstitutional, has been defeated.
-
'I want to leave but I'm scared': Calgarian and her kids stuck in Lebanon as conflict rages on
Safaa went to Lebanon looking to meet with a specialist for her Crohn's disease. Now, she and her four children are caught in the conflict between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah.
Regina
-
Sask. man dies in Highway 1 collision just east of Regina
A man from Weyburn, Sask. died following a collision on Highway 1 just east of Regina on Friday morning.
-
Regina police welcome new police service dog to team
The Regina Police Service (RPS) welcomed a new police service dog (PSD) to their team.
-
Rider fans can tune into CTV to watch Saturday's game if they can’t make it
Rider fans who can’t make Saturday’s game can watch the matchup on CTV.
Vancouver
-
Nanaimo Indian Hospital survivor heals inner child decades after abuse
For decades, Melven Jones couldn’t talk about what happened to him as a child. He didn’t even remember it.
-
3-hour border waits reported as long weekend begins in B.C.
Wait times to enter the United States from Metro Vancouver ballooned to three hours on Saturday, at the start of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation long weekend.
-
Goat found wandering streets of East Vancouver, apprehended by police
Vancouver police officers took a goat into custody Friday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo Indian Hospital survivor heals inner child decades after abuse
For decades, Melven Jones couldn’t talk about what happened to him as a child. He didn’t even remember it.
-
Tentative agreement reached to end Vancouver grain terminal workers' strike
A strike by grain terminal workers at the Port of Metro Vancouver has ended, their employer announced Friday night.
-
3-hour border waits reported as long weekend begins in B.C.
Wait times to enter the United States from Metro Vancouver ballooned to three hours on Saturday, at the start of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation long weekend.
Atlantic
-
Residents affected by 2023 Halifax-area wildfire receive trees
Communities that suffered total losses in Hammonds Plains, N.S., and Upper Tantallon, N.S., in the 2023 wildfire received a donation of trees from Northern Pulp on Saturday.
-
Teacher 'recruitment team' and new bridge focus of N.B. election campaign’s 10th day
Education and infrastructure were the focus of promises made on the tenth day of New Brunswick’s provincial election campaign.
-
Man, 51, charged following disturbance in Beaver Bank: N.S. RCMP
RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment say they have charged a man with multiple offences, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, following a disturbance in Beaver Bank, N.S.
N.L.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.