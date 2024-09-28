WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Teen arrested for assault after holding a young woman by her hair, burning her arms

    The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    An incident in Chatham on Friday afternoon has resulted in charges for several young people.

    Just after 4:00 p.m., police say they received several disturbance calls involving a group of young people in the Barthe and Kent Street area.

    A 15-year-old was arrested while running over the 3rd Street Bridge. As part of the disturbance in the area, an 18-year-old woman reportedly assaulted two people – holding a young woman by her hair, and burning her arms with a lighter.

    The investigation is ongoing, however, the 18-year-old will be charged with assault, and assault with a weapon.  

