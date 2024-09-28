St. Clair students flock to job fair, with hundreds of applications

Students looking for work while they study had an opportunity to scope out the local employment scene on Wednesday when St. Clair College held its second annual part time job fair.

Fifteen prospective employers set up their booths at the Student Life Centre on September 25, and received applications from more than 500 students.

"A handful of these employers have multitudes of opportunities," said Cody Brown, a Career Services Officer at St. Clair College.

"The cost of tuition can be high. You have living expenses, especially for anyone who's not a local student," Brown said. "The ability to give them job opportunities, to get a part-time job while they're studying, giving them the opportunity to get a little bit of a bankroll to help carry them through, is a great benefit to our students."

There were many on campus opportunities like tutoring, and research, and not only were there opportunities there at the school, but also external employers looking for workers. Many employers were looking to fill as many as 20 or 30 available positions.

"They're always looking for a large number of people, and that's why they've been a great partner for a lot of our events," said Brown.