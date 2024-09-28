WINDSOR
    • Ruthven Apple Festival to benefit Community Living Windsor Essex this weekend

    (Source: Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens) (Source: Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens)
    The Ruthven Apple Festival, hosted by Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens is on this weekend, with proceeds benefitting Community Living Windsor Essex.

    A tradition for over four decades, every year over 100 vendors and thousands of people gather at the festival grounds to enjoy live music, food, games, and shopping.

    The festival is on all weekend – Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..

    Admission is by donation, with proceeds supporting people with intellectual disabilities, and their families.

    Head down to 1550 Road 3 E, Kingsville, to show your support.  

