Two vehicle collision injures three, results in charges for driver

    A collision on Friday evening has resulted in charges for a 32-year-old Lakeshore Resident.

    At around 5:40 p.m., police say they responded to a two vehicle collision on Puce Road between Walls Road and Highway 401.

    A pickup truck with a lone occupant, and a sedan with two were involved, and all were transported to a local hospital.

    Thankfully nobody was seriously injured, the 32 year old was charged with impaired operation.

    • One injured in Midland fire

      Midland Fire Service, Southern Georgian Bay OPP and County of Simcoe paramedics responded to an early Saturday morning fire at a residence in Midland, which sent one person to hospital.

