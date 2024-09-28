Two vehicle collision injures three, results in charges for driver

A collision on Friday evening has resulted in charges for a 32-year-old Lakeshore Resident.

At around 5:40 p.m., police say they responded to a two vehicle collision on Puce Road between Walls Road and Highway 401.

A pickup truck with a lone occupant, and a sedan with two were involved, and all were transported to a local hospital.

Thankfully nobody was seriously injured, the 32 year old was charged with impaired operation.