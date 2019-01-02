

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a man has died after a crash at Walker Road at Grand Marais Road East.

Officers were called to the intersection around 8 p.m.

Police determined the collision involved a grey Chevrolet Cavalier and a black Chevrolet Trax.

One of the drivers, a man, was found unconscious and transported to hospital via emergency personnel with life-threatening injuries.

The adult driver and adult passenger of the second vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

Officers soon confirmed that the man with life-threatening injuries had passed away.

The Forensic Identification Unit and the Accident Reconstruction Unit attended and processed the scene. A coroner also attended the scene.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the intersection was opened to traffic.

The collision remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.