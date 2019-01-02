Man dies after crash at Walker Road and Grand Marais Road East
Windsor police say a man has died after a crash at Walker Road at Grand Marais Road East in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
Windsor police say a man has died after a crash at Walker Road at Grand Marais Road East.
Officers were called to the intersection around 8 p.m.
Police determined the collision involved a grey Chevrolet Cavalier and a black Chevrolet Trax.
One of the drivers, a man, was found unconscious and transported to hospital via emergency personnel with life-threatening injuries.
The adult driver and adult passenger of the second vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.
Officers soon confirmed that the man with life-threatening injuries had passed away.
The Forensic Identification Unit and the Accident Reconstruction Unit attended and processed the scene. A coroner also attended the scene.
At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the intersection was opened to traffic.
The collision remains under active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.