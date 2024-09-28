Residential fire in south Windsor summons more than two dozen firefighters

Windsor Fire Service is on the scene of a house fire in South Windsor this morning.

A single-family dwelling was reported to have been the location of an early morning fire.

According to Windsor Fire, one person was rescued from the building by firefighters, and is reportedly being treated for smoke inhalation and second degree burns on their arms. That person is in hospital care.

There were more than two dozen firefighters on the scene, with seven crews responding to the blaze.

The cause of the fire and damages have not yet been determined.