

CTV Windsor





A number of complaints have prompted a phone scam warning from Essex County OPP.

Police say the complaints by members of Essex County communities were once again related to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam.

Phone calls appearing to originate from legitimate numbers and recently including local police office numbers are being reported.

OPP are urging all residents to hang up the phone if they should receive a call from anyone claiming to be from the CRA threatening to arrest you.

The fraudsters represent themselves as an agent of the CRA and ask residents to send them money and potentially obtain valuable personal information in the process.

The OPP would like to provide some additional information to better equip residents of Essex County to identify the scams that do not come from the CRA.

The following link to the Canada Revenue Agency website will help in recognizing this and other scams: http://www.craarc.gc.ca/nwsrm/lrts/2015/l150610-eng.html