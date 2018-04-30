Amherstburg officer fractures neck and back in cruiser crash
Amherstburg police say one of their cruisers was involved in a crash. (Courtesy Amherstburg police)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 1:33PM EDT
Amherstburg police say an officer was injured in a crash involving a cruiser.
Police say it took place on County Road 9 near South Side Road on Wednesday.
“After being treated at the hospital the officer was found to have two fractures in his neck and one in his back,” says Const. Steve Owen. “He was treated and released the same day.”
Owen says charges are still being investigated.
Police tweeted on Wednesday that there were no injuries.
An @AburgPolice cruiser has been involved in a collision on Cty Rd 9 near South Side Rd. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/NBseXI1yoo— Amherstburg Police (@AburgPolice) April 25, 2018