Amherstburg police say an officer was injured in a crash involving a cruiser.

Police say it took place on County Road 9 near South Side Road on Wednesday.

“After being treated at the hospital the officer was found to have two fractures in his neck and one in his back,” says Const. Steve Owen. “He was treated and released the same day.”

Owen says charges are still being investigated.

Police tweeted on Wednesday that there were no injuries.