WINDSOR, ONT. -- Holiday Beach Conservation Area’s hunting programs have converted to a digital platform due to continued COVID-19 restrictions in place for public gatherings and events.

Blinds will be available to book through a new online booking reservation system for the 2020-2021 season.

Only full day rentals are available for the 2020 season. This system will become available for hunters to use beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Blinds will be available on a first come, first served basis, up to a maximum of three blinds per hunter until Oct. 10. After that, hunters may book additional blinds without restrictions.

Once blinds are successfully booked, dash card permit(s) and gate access code to gain entry will be emailed. Hunters will be required to print and display this permit on their vehicle dash, visible in the front windshield.

To book a blind, hunters must have a valid Ontario Outdoors Card. The fee for a full day blind rental is $55, and a registration fee of $17 applies.

A map of the blinds and a full list of rules and regulations can be found online.