WINDSOR, ONT. -- A golf cart collision in Chatham-Kent resulted in a young person being airlifted to London.

Chatham-Kent police assisted in a collision on private property in Raleigh Township Sunday where two young people flipped over a custom golf cart. One of the two was pinched underneath the cart.

Family members were able to up right the golf cart. Fire, ambulance and police responded to the scene.

While no serious injuries were sustained, the youth was airlifted to London “for precautionary measures.”

Police say the young person should be released from the hospital soon once all tests results are returned.