Windsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man following a homicide Tuesday evening.

Police were investigating what they called a “shooting incident” after a man arrived at hospital around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday suffering from an apparent gun shot. Later in the evening the 19-year-old victim died as a result of his injuries and police say it became a homicide case.

David Formosa, 45, from Windsor, is charged with one count of first degree murder.

The investigation led police to a home at 760 University Ave. E near Louis Ave. A suspect was identified and police were able to make an arrest at an address in the 8700 block of Riverside Drive east.

Windsor police would not confirm the identity of the victim, but friends and neighbours say his name was Dallas Nelson. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral costs. The post says “Dallas was an aspiring musician with a promising future ahead of him.”

A neighbour tells CTV News Nelson would come by the house frequently because his girlfriend lived there.

Ken Seguin lives next door to where the incident took place. He remembers seeing the victim exiting the home.

Seguin tells CTV News he's shocked to hear the 19-year-old is now dead.

"I didn't even know he was in the hospital, I thought he just took off,” says Seguin.

Another neighbour says he heard arguing coming from his house shortly after he heard a loud bang.

Police say the man under arrest and the victim were known to each other.

It is the first homicide in Windsor in 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com