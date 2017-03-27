Featured
Windsor man arrested related to Erie Street pharmacy robbery
Windsor police searching for suspect wanted in robbery on Erie Street East on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Source: Windsor Police)
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 3:46PM EDT
Windsor police say they've solved a pharmacy robbery caught on surveillance video.
The robbery occurred in the 100 block of Erie Street east on Sunday March 12.
A suspect demanded and left with a quantity of prescription drugs.
On Friday, investigators with the major crimes branch arrested a 45-year-old Windsor man.
Alexander Budd is charged with robbery, having his face masked and disguised with intent to commit an offence.
