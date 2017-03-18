

Federal Conservative leader hopeful Lisa Raitt made a stop in Windsor Saturday to speak to party faithful about her plans.

She talked about hydro and international relations to about 50 supporters.

"I have a great connection with Windsor,” she told the crowd.

The connection goes back to Raitt’s time as transport minister working on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

"I set up the crown corporation. I picked out the first board. I worked with Governor Snydor and local officials to get the bridge going.”

Audience members asked her questions, including about protecting freedom of speech.

"They're clamping down in every regard submitting motion after motion to stop our freedom of speech,” one person said.

Raitt talked about her upbringing in Nova Scotia.

"I grew up in an overlooked part of the country and I think Windsor is as well. I grew up in Cape Breton so I know what it's like to have to go through extraordinary means in order to make a good path for yourself in life.”

Raitt is battling some big names for the leadership, including Kevin O’Leary and Maxime Bernier