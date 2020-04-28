WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says five more people have died related to COVID-19.

There are 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, for a total of 581 cases as of Tuesday morning. There are 159 recovered cases.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex is at 43. Of the recent deaths, there were two women in their 80s, one woman in her 60s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 50s.

“Those are all real people and those are all individuals who would have otherwise lived a normal life, especially the younger ones,” says Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Ahmed says almost all of them had underlying health conditions, except for the female in her 50s. Ahmed says she was being investigated for a number of things.

Thirty of the deaths have been in long-term care homes.

Some facilities have been hit harder than others. Country Village Homes is reporting 70 residents and 28 staff members with COVID-19. The health unit does not release specific details on how many deaths from the facilities.

“There are a number of measures that are put in place, some are proactive measures that are currently being implemented,” says Ahmed. “But it is unfortunate that despite all of those measures because COVID-19 is very contagious people are still getting infected.”

There are six outbreaks in local LTC facilities.

In Chatham-Kent,there are 75 cases, including an outbreak at a local greenhouse.