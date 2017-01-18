Featured
Police release video of cell phone theft in Leamington
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:36PM EST
Essex County OPP has released surveillance video of a suspect wanted for theft at a convenience store theft.
The video taken on Dec. 14, 2016, depicts a male suspect entering Nader's Mart on Erie Street South in Leamington.
Police say the man stole a cell phone that was left on the front counter by another customer.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
Essex Cty OPP - please help us identify this suspect wanted - THEFT - call police or Crime Stoppers.— OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 18, 2017
Media:jim.root@opp.ca pic.twitter.com/6HV28XSq4R
