It’s official. Bike Windsor-Essex has a new home, at 628 Monmouth Road.

“It’s a fabulous location. It centres us between east Windsor and west Windsor,” says Lori Newton, Executive Director at Bike Windsor-Essex.

The group was handed a surprise eviction notice from the Capitol Theatre in June, 2018.

The new shop will continue to offer five fully-equipped work stations for bike repair, maintenance and mechanic education.

“We’re very excited to be with the people at Sho Studios,” says Newton.

Newton tells CTV News people can drop in and work on their own bikes, or learn new skills by refurbishing a donated bike that will go back out into the community.

“The artists and the creative folks that are in this space see bicycles as a natural fit,” says Newton.

The group will also offer a refurbished bike rental fleet, which will be ready by late winter.

The lease agreement is for one-year.

“I think all of us here at Sho Studios are excited to see this as a long term opportunity,” says Newton.