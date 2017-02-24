Featured
Operating issue causes flaring at Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil says operating issue causes flaring. (Courtesy Lisa Pugliano Mrowiec / Facebook)
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 11:14AM EST
Imperial Oil workers responded to an internal operating issue at the Sarnia site Thursday night.
It took place around 6:20 p.m. Site sirens were activated to alert personnel to respond.
Imperial notified the community about visible flaring as a result of the operating issue.
Imperial also notified the City of Sarnia and Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change.
The company says it has and will continue to monitor air quality at the site’s fence-line as a precaution. There are no issues with air quality currently identified.
There were no injuries.
Imperial is investigating the cause of the operating issue and personnel will work as safely and quickly as possible to restore operations to normal.
Soon after our response to the operating issue, Imperial also assisted other industrial responders with extinguishing a grass fire just south of Imperial’s property and west of Vidal St. in Sarnia.
The company says it cannot speculate on the cause of the grass fire, but will co-operate fully to provide any information that is required for an investigation.
An all-clear was issued for the operating issue and for the grass fire at about 8:35 p.m.
