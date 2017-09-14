

An amber alert has been cancelled after Windsor police say a missing baby and father have been located and they are safe.

Officers are thanking the public for their help.

Earlier Thursday, police issued an alert for a missing baby, Phoenix Breedon, and man in a ‘possible parent abduction.’

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Tuscarora Street regarding a missing person complaint on Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

Investigation revealed that at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday Donald Breedon, 43, from Windsor, left a residence on Tuscarora with his 8-month-old baby girl and never returned.

Police and the family were concerned for the well-being of the child and Donald Breedon.

Donald Breedon is described as a white male with blond hair, sometimes in a ponytail, light brown goatee, with stubble. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt with dirty jeans. He is described being 5'10, 185 lbs.

Phoenix Breedon is described as a white female, with reddish blonde short hair, blue eyes, wearing a black dress with polka dots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.