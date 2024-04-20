CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week

In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

You can also read about each story by following the links below.

Hockey communities are in mourning following the sudden and tragic death of local player Craig Spence.

Two parents and a personal support worker in Windsor have been charged in connection to the death of a 29-year-old woman.

A Windsor man convicted in a violent murder 20 years ago will have to wait a little longer to find out if his bid for an early chance at freedom will be granted following the jury’s release on Friday.

A judge ruled earlier this week that a trial will proceed against the three people charged in the deaths of 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and 18 year-old Christina Crooks of Toronto. They were both killed at a house party in Fort Erie, Ont. on Jan. 19, 2021.

We now know the first Canadian tornado of 2024 hit Essex County in March, according to a report from the Northern Tornadoes Project.

After 47 days, the GreenShield workers' strike came to an end this week, with a ratification vote set for this coming Wednesday.

Some Tim Hortons customers in Windsor are feeling dismayed and considering legal action after being told by the company that an email stating they won a boat worth nearly $60,000 was sent in error.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning residents of a possible community exposure to meningitis after a local case was found.

The Essex-Windsor EMS is turning to smartphone technology to map lifesaving automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) in the region as new legislation is set to make mapping mandatory.

General Motors will move its Detroit headquarters to a new downtown office building next year and work to redevelop its iconic home along the Detroit River, company and city officials confirmed Monday.

Also in Detroit, officials say prepartions are well in hand as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come to the Motor City from Apr. 25 to 27 for the NFL Draft.