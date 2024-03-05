Zero to 100 in three seconds: Stellantis unveils the world’s first and only electric muscle car

The all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger will be built at Windsor Assembly.

The automaker held a media preview on March 1 in Detroit; the details of which were embargoed until today.

“The next generation of Dodge muscle has arrived,” Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer writes in a news release.

Stellantis says the 2024 Dodge Charger is the world’s first and only electric muscle car and it will be built at Windsor Assembly. 2024 Dodge Charger. (Source: Stellantis)

The two-door coupe versions of the Daytona Scat Pack and R/T models will begin production in mid-2024 while the four-door versions will start in early 2025.

Gas-powered versions will also begin production in the first quarter of 2025.

Here is a synopsis of the Chargers characteristics, as provided by Stellantis.

The battery:

The all-electric, all-wheel-drive Dodge Charger Daytona is driven by a 400V propulsion system that delivers supercharged V-8 performance with zero tailpipe emissions and instant torque response.

The battery pack delivers 100.5 kW installed capacity and a peak discharge rate of 550 kW — specifically designed to maximize acceleration by allowing the motor to utilize the most power the battery can output in the span of a quarter mile.

The muscle:

All-wheel drive is standard in all Charger models.

The new vehicle will include “PowerShot” mode with an incremental 40 horsepower for Charger Daytona models; Drag, Track, Drift and Donut modes; 20-inch wheels with 305 front and 325 rear tires; the largest brake package ever offered on a Dodge vehicle, to name a few features.

The speed:

The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which delivers 670 horsepower, is expected to reach 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and will run the quarter-mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds.