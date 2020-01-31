Work orders issued after employee hurt at Leamington greenhouse
Published Friday, January 31, 2020 2:52PM EST
Crews responded to an incident at a business in the 400 block of Highway 77 in Leamington, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (Courtesy Andrew Baird)
LEAMINGTON, ONT. -- The Ministry of Labour issued two work orders against a Leamington company after a female employee was injured.
Emergency crews were called to an industrial accident at Pure Flavour in Leamington.
The ministry says the woman’s hand was injured on Thursday by a sealer machine.
A ministry inspector attended the workplace.
The investigation is continuing.