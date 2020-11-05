WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police say two Chatham residents are facing charges related to a stolen motorcycle and drug bust.

Last Monday, a 2003 silver Suzuki SK3 motorcycle was reported stolen from a residence on Couture Drive in Chatham.

Members of the Chatham-Police Intelligence Section executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant at a residence on Lorne Avenue in Chatham on Wednesday.

Police say a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, liquid fentanyl and liquid methamphetamine was seized. Officers also seized debt lists, digital scales, cash and recovered the stolen motorcycle.

Kenneth Shoemaker, 40, of Chatham was arrested and charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000 and two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was released pending a future court date of Dec. 3, 2020.

Angelica Osborne, 29, of Chatham was arrested and charged with drug possession. She was released pending a future court date of Dec. 3, 2020.