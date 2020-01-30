Female worker injured in Leamington industrial accident
Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 4:18PM EST
Crews responded to an incident at a business in the 400 block of Highway 77 in Leamington, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (Courtesy Andrew Baird)
LEAMINGTON, ONT. -- A woman has been taken to hospital after an industrial accident in Leamington.
Leamington Fire Chief Andrew Baird tells AM800 News the worker's hand was pinched in a machine.
Crews responded to the incident at a business in the 400 block of Highway 77 around 2:25 p.m. on Thursday.
The woman’s condition is unknown.
The Ministry of Labour has been called to investigate.