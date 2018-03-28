

CTV Windsor





A Windsor doctor, found guilty of professional misconduct following a province-wide opioid investigation, has agreed to resign.

Dr. Robert Cameron had a disciplinary hearing with the College of Physician and Surgeons in Toronto on Monday.

The hearing followed a province-wide investigation into 84 doctors flagged for allegedly prescribing extremely high daily doses of opioids to a number of patients in 2015.

Cameron was the only doctor charged.

The 65-year-old general physician worked out of the Sandwich Walk-in- Clinic.

Cameron was found to have prescribed narcotics at doses well in excess of those recommended in the relevant clinical guidelines and demonstrated poor judgment in continuing to prescribe large doses.

Cameron has agreed to step down by April 30.