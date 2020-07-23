WINDSOR, ONT. -- Four employees at Walmart stores in Windsor have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

There are three associates from the East Windsor Walmart who tested positive for the virus as well as one who worked at the South Windsor location.

“We are in contact with the associates and are keeping them in our thoughts. Everyone at Walmart wishes them a speedy recovery,” Adam Grachnick, Walmart director of corporate affairs told CTV News in an email Thursday.

Two employees have been off work since July 1 and 2, while an employee at the East Windsor location’s last shift was July 12 and another July 14.

“Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate,” Grachnick said. “We also have regular enhanced cleaning in the stores and other social distancing measures. We are in contact with public health about all cases.”

Grachnick said Walmart will continue to take measures to “ensure the well-being of our customers and associates,” including: