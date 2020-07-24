WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are reporting a child has drowned in an Amherstburg pool.

The Windsor police Amherstburg detachment, along with other emergency personnel responded to the call Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

It was reported a young child was found in a pool at an undisclosed residence in need of immediate attention.

Police say the child was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and despite all efforts by emergency services the child did not survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police.