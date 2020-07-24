Advertisement
Young child drowns in Amherstburg pool
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 8:38PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are reporting a child has drowned in an Amherstburg pool.
The Windsor police Amherstburg detachment, along with other emergency personnel responded to the call Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.
It was reported a young child was found in a pool at an undisclosed residence in need of immediate attention.
Police say the child was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and despite all efforts by emergency services the child did not survive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police.