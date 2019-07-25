

CTV Windsor





A 30-year-old Windsor man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation.

In May, 2019, the Windsor Police Service Internet Exploitation (I.C.E.) Unit started an investigation involving the suspected possession and distribution of child pornography.

Police applied for and received judicial authorization to search a residence linked to the investigation.

On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., investigators executed the search warrant and seized a number of computer and data storage devices.

A man was arrested without incident at the residence during the execution of the search warrant.

Joseph Boca, 30, from Windsor, is charged with transmitting child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, and two counts of accessing child pornography.

