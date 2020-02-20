WINDSOR -- The owner of a popular Walkerville Windsor wine bar is devastated after his establishment went up in flames.

Windsor fire crews were called to a blaze at Wineology Bar and Restaurant at 1646 Wyandotte St. E. early Thursday morning.

Owner Jean-Claude Boulos says one of his employees called him around 1:30 a.m. or 2 a.m. to tell him about the fire.

“It’s very sad,” said Boulos. “The place is gone, destroyed. I don’t know how long it’s going to take to put it back together, but I can guarantee you it’s coming back.”

Boulos says the location has been open almost six years.

“A lot of wines and memories here, but (we’ll) come back for sure,” says Boulos.

Boulos also owns Wineology locations in Tecumseh, Kingsville and Kingsville.

A Windsor fire investigator will be attending the Walkerville location later Thursday.

The public has been asked to stay away from the area.