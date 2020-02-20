WINDSOR -- The owner of a popular Walkerville Windsor wine bar is devastated after his establishment went up in flames.  

Windsor fire crews were called to a blaze at Wineology Bar and Restaurant at 1646 Wyandotte St. E. early Thursday morning.

Owner Jean-Claude Boulos says one of his employees called him around 1:30 a.m. or 2 a.m. to tell him about the fire.

“It’s very sad,” said Boulos. “The place is gone, destroyed. I don’t know how long it’s going to take to put it back together, but I can guarantee you it’s coming back.”

Boulos says the location has been open almost six years.

“A lot of wines and memories here, but (we’ll) come back for sure,” says Boulos.

Boulos also owns Wineology locations in Tecumseh, Kingsville and Kingsville.

A Windsor fire investigator will be attending the Walkerville location later Thursday.

The public has been asked to stay away from the area.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It is with tears in our eyes that we announce Wineology Walkerville’s sudden closing. We are devastated about the fire that broke out last night but are thankful that no one was hurt. Please keep our dedicated team in your prayers as they are equally affected by this tragedy. . We will be working hard to address those who have reservations with us at our Walkerville location, in the upcoming months. Please be patient with us. . Thank you to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services who worked tirelessly to control and put out the fire. We are thankful for our wonderful community - both near and far- for all the messages of concern we have received. Although there are no words to describe how we feel today, we assure you, we will not let this break our spirits and will re-build Wineology’s home and first location, back up.

A post shared by WINEOLOGY Windsor & Tecumseh�� (@wineologybarrestaurant) on