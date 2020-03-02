WINDSOR, ONT -- Fire broke out Monday morning at a Wineology location in Tecumseh, nearly two weeks after a fire destroyed a Windsor location.

Tecumseh fire crews reported they were responding to Wineology in the 13300 block of Tecumseh Road around 5:30 a.m.

Crews began an interior attack and brought the fire under control.

Tecumseh’s fire prevention officer Bob Hamilton says they have determined it is “suspicious."

Hamilton tells CTV News it took crews around an hour to bring the fire under control.

“We actually found multiple locations so that lead us to believe it is suspicious,” says Hamilton.

Of those five locations, Hamilton says three were inside the building and two were at the back.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office and OPP are now investigating.

The damage is estimated at $50,000.

“There was some water damage in there and some smoke damage,” says Hamilton.

No injuries have been reported in the Monday morning blaze.

It was Feb. 20, when the location on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor was destroyed by fire.

That fire was deemed to be accidental with a damage estimate of $700,000.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire in Tecumseh or whether it is considered suspicious.

This is a developing story, more to come…