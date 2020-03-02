WINDSOR, ONT -- Fire broke out Monday morning at a Wineology location in Tecumseh, nearly two weeks after a fire destroyed a Windsor location.

Tecumseh fire crews reported they were responding to Wineology in the 13300 block of Tecumseh Road around 5:30 a.m.

Crews began an interior attack and brought the fire under control.

Tecumseh’s fire prevention officer Bob Hamilton says they have determined it is “suspicious."

Hamilton tells CTV News it took crews around an hour to bring the fire under control.

“We actually found multiple locations so that lead us to believe it is suspicious,” says Hamilton.

Of those five locations, Hamilton says three were inside the building and two were at the back.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office and OPP are now investigating.

The damage is estimated at $50,000.

“There was some water damage in there and some smoke damage,” says Hamilton.

No injuries have been reported in the Monday morning blaze.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Imagine the devastation of getting the call that your business; a place you’ve poured all your blood, sweat & tears into, is up in flames and is completely destroyed. It’s heartbreaking and something we hope no other person should ever have to experience. We are good people and make an honest living. Our team - loyal and hardworking. As we’ve seen already, there has been a lot of speculation to not only the fire at Walkerville’s location but now, the unimaginable news of a fire at our second location in Tecumseh. It is with certainty that we’ve wrongfully been targeted. Wineology has been a successful business since opening its doors. We’ve since franchised and have big plans in motion to be opening more locations. As humans, it’s difficult not to assume when something seems too good to be true, or in this case - a complete nightmare. We ask that you see through the whispers and speculations, and keep the entire Wineology family in your thoughts & prayers. . Our Tecumseh location will re-open for lunch tomorrow, March 3.

Wineology Fire

It was Feb. 20, when the location on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor was destroyed by fire.

That fire was deemed to be accidental with a damage estimate of $700,000.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire in Tecumseh or whether it is considered suspicious.

This is a developing story, more to come…