

CTV Windsor





Another reminder from police to Lock It or Lose It after a break-in in Windsor.

On Friday January 4, patrol officers say they responded to the 2100 block of Hall Avenue for a report of a break and enter in progress at about 7:45 a.m.

Police say officers and the K-9 Unit set up a perimeter around the home after the complainant reported they safely exited after observing a suspect inside.

Officers observed a suspect through a window still inside of the house.

The K-9 Unit with Police Service Dog Roni, along with patrol officers, entered the house and located a female suspect. She was arrested without incident.

Investigation determined that the suspect had entered the residence through a door believed to have been left unlocked.

Jessica Cantin, 29, from Windsor is charged with Break and Enter.

The Windsor Police Service would like to remind the public of the importance to secure homes and vehicles always.