BOWLING GREEN, KY. -- A General Motors employee from Windsor was caught on a joyride with a new Corvette in Kentucky, according to state police.

Police say the Windsor man and another GM employee were clocked going about 160 kilometres per hour on a public road in Bowling Green, Ky. The speed limit was 72 km/hr.

The pair were driving the new 2020 Corvette Stingrays.

Mark Derkatz, 30, of Windsor, Ont., and Alexander Thim, 27, of West Bloomfield, Mich., and were pulled over Wednesday night. Police say Thim reached speeds up to 193 km/hr, news outlets reported.

The drivers told police they had been at a pool hall earlier in the night, according to the arrest citation. Police said a breath test detected the odor of alcohol but the drivers weren't cited for driving under the influence, news outlets reported.

A third driver was also behind the wheel of a Corvette but police said that person didn't participate in the race.

GM has an assembly plant in Bowling Green. The company said in a statement that it is aware of the incident involving its "test vehicles" and is investigating.

Thim and Derkatz were charged with racing a motor vehicle on a public highway, reckless driving and speeding. Both were booked in jail and then released on a $1,000 bond.

They're scheduled for a court hearing in February.

With files from The Associated Press.