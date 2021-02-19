WINDSOR, ONT. -- It looks like Windsor has another day of light snow before the temperatures will warm up this weekend.

Environment Canada says periods of light snow are ending Friday morning and then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2C. Wind chill -12C in the morning and -6C in the afternoon.

“Total of five centimetres by the time this is done Friday afternoon,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald. “A break with sun and cloud for Saturday afternoon, look at where temperatures are headed after that.”

Friday night will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low -10C. Wind chill near -14C.

On Saturday, the forecast is cloudy with a high of -3C. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. Wind chill -16C in the morning and -5C in the afternoon.

Saturday night is expected to be clear with a low of -13C.

Warming up for Sunday, with increasing cloudiness and a high of -1C. More snow might be on the way Sunday night, with a low of -1C.

Temperatures are expected to be above freezing on Monday, with a chance of snow, but a high of 2C.