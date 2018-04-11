

CTV Windsor





A Windsor woman allegedly fought off a man armed with a knife during a home invasion on Shepherd Street.

Officers were called the house 100 block of Shepherd Street East for the report of a break and enter just occurred on Wednesday at 4:20 a.m.

The woman reported that a man had entered the home, confronted the victim with a knife and covered her mouth.

Police say the victim screamed and fought off the intruder.

Other occupants in the residence woke, and the suspect fled.

The woman was not injured and was able to contact police with a physical description of the suspect.

Responding officers located a male matching the description in the 1300 block of Goyeau Street.

He was arrested without incident. Officers also recovered a knife that had been in possession of the suspect.

Gavin Wesley, 19, from Kashechewan, Ontario, is charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, breach of recognizance X 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.