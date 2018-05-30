

The playground at Lacasse Park in Tecumseh may re-open late next week.

The equipment has been installed, but crews are waiting to pour the rubber surface for the play area.

Parks and Rec director Paul Anthony says they need at least three consecutive days without rain to do that, and that may not happen until next week.

The playground area was destroyed by a deliberately set fire in October last year, causing $800,000 in damage.

A 13-year-old boy confessed and made a public apology in January after having charges stayed, as part of a justice diversion program.