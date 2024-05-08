WINDSOR
    • Shirtless man caught on camera stealing items during home break-in

    Police say a man was caught on a security camera breaking into a downtown home and stealing several items in Windsor, Ont., on May 1, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police are asking for the public’s help after a shirtless man was caught on a security camera allegedly breaking into a downtown home and stealing several items.

    Officers responded to a call about a break-in at a home in the 800 block of Dougall Avenue in the evening on May 1.

    Police spoke with the complainant, who shared video surveillance footage of an unknown suspect unlawfully entering the home and stealing multiple items.

    No one was home at the time of the incident, and officers didn’t find any signs of forced entry.

    The suspect is described as a white male, 25-35 years old, with a slender build, short brown hair, and a full beard. At the time of the incident, he wore dark-coloured sweatpants and no shirt.

    Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is urged to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

