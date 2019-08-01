

CTV Windsor





A Windsor truck driver has been charged after a crash involving a fire truck in Kentucky.

The incident happened on Interstate 65 on Tuesday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Kentucky State police say the crash involved a fire truck from Munfordville and a transport truck driven by the Windsor man.

The fire truck was heading to another collision and police say it had its red emergency lights and sirens blaring when it was struck by the semi, causing the vehicle to flip over.

32-year-old Hardeep S. Gill has been charged with failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle and failure to give right of way to emergency stopped vehicle.

Gill was unharmed in the collision.

The driver of the fire truck, 37-year-old Charles Jones of Munfordville, was treated and released from hospital.

Police say the investigation continues.