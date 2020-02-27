WINDSOR, ON -- Beginning Monday, March 2, Essex residents may notice a difference in water pressure over the next few weeks due to water plant upgrades.

The Harrow and Colchester South Water Treatment Plant will be conducting system upgrades which will cause the plant to shut down.

Residents in the service area will receive water from the Union Water Supply System during this time.

The upgrades will last up to three weeks.

The Town of Essex staff will be monitoring and testing the system to ensure the delivery of safe and high quality water.