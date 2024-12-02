Retired Windsor police dog Hasko passes away

A retired Windsor police dog has died.

Police say Hasko passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 22.

“A trailblazer in his field, he proudly served our community for over nine years as the region’s first explosive detection canine, assisting in countless cases,” police say in a news release.

Police say Hasko will be remembered for his unwavering bravery, remarkable contributions, and dedication to keeping the community safe.

“His courage in the face of danger and his lasting impact on our service will never be forgotten,” say police.

Police extend condolences to his handler, Const. Ken Meloche, during this difficult time.