Boyz II Men returning to Caesars Windsor

Caesars Windsor is announcing the return of R&B trio Boyz II Men.

The group will take the Colosseum stage on Friday, March 14 at 8 p.m.

Boyz II Men has won four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, and three Billboard Awards. The group also boasts a Hollywood Walk of Fame star and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Comprising of Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman, the trio is the best-selling R&B group of all time, with 64-million albums sold.

Their debut studio album, Cooleyhighharmony, featured the chart-topping hit “End of the Road.” The song stayed at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 13 weeks, breaking the record previously held by Elvis Presley.

Over the years, Boyz II Men have given fans a rich catalogue of hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes including “I’ll Make Love to You,” “On Bended Knee,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly,” and many others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday & Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.