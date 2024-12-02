'Dollar figure laughable': Canadian expert on Australian social media ban for youth under 16
Some Windsor residents are asking questions after Australia set a precedent last week by banning social media for children under the age of 16.
“Snapchat, Instagram Twitter, Facebook, and I have TikTok,” said Symphony Pauli, 17, of Windsor. She signed up for her first social media account at the age of nine.
Pauli supports Australia’s law, to hold platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X and Instagram liable for not preventing children younger than 16 from holding accounts. If not, they could face a fine of $45 million (Canadian).
She said online bullying is prevalent in schools across Windsor-Essex through social media forums called ‘school confessions.’
“It's sad honestly," said Pauli, adding Grade 9 students are often victims to this type of online bullying. “You don't have to say your name. It is all anonymous.”
“It's s a drop in the bucket for Meta or Google or X,” said Carmi Levy, Tech Expert. “It’s laughable. If they are deemed noncompliant, they will write a cheque and move on.”
"Parents are ultimately responsible for their children's behavior online,” said Joanne Conrad, of Youth Diversion. “Just like the adults are responsible for their kids’ consumption of alcohol and or lack thereof. Just like adults are responsible for educating their kids about the health concerns around smoking. parents are also responsible for educating their children about the consequences of being online.”
Conrad listed YouTube, YouTube Kids, Roblox and Pornhub as some of the online sites her young clients get dangerously caught up in.
“Whether they're sending inappropriate photos of each other or of themselves, or meeting somebody online and sending photos, there's an endless stream of issues that are continuously happening,” she added.
Pauli encourages all parents to be engaged and step in if they feel something isn't right.
“If you do suspect something like bullying or see your kid's mood changing, definitely ask them about it,” she added.
